Jada Pinkett Smith Drags The Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish’s Snub

One of the biggest breakout performances of 2017 was Tiffany Haddish‘s hilarious portrayal of “Dina,” everyone’s favorite round the way girl in Girls Trip, however when the Golden Globe nominees were announced on Monday, Haddish’s name was noticeably absent.
Her co-star and friend Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter on Monday morning to publicly acknowledge Haddish’s snub.
“I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe…but I won’t,” she wrote.
Everyone thought that Smith was done, but she released a series of tweets on Tuesday condemning the Hollywood Foreign Press for their refusal to screen the movie–a complete non-ackonwoledgment of the cast’s star power and the $130 million dollars the movie made in theaters during its release.
Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?
Haddish received critical claim and praise for her comedic performance in the summer blockbuster, but neither accolades nor movie sales secured a nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Pickett Smith continues to point out the hypocrisy in asking Haddish to show face as a presenter, not a nominee.
But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system.
The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real.
Although previous Golden Globes award ceremonies featured a list of diverse nominees and winners, there is still a lack of acknowledgement towards actors, writers, producers and directors of color in the movie industry.