Jada Pinkett Smith Drags The Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish’s Snub

HelloBeauiful Staff

One of the biggest breakout performances of 2017 was Tiffany Haddish‘s hilarious portrayal of “Dina,” everyone’s favorite round the way girl in Girls Trip, however when the Golden Globe nominees were announced on Monday, Haddish’s name was noticeably absent.

Her co-star and friend Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter on Monday morning to publicly acknowledge Haddish’s snub.

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won't 🤐 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017

“I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe…but I won’t,” she wrote.

Everyone thought that Smith was done, but she released a series of tweets on Tuesday condemning the Hollywood Foreign Press for their refusal to screen the movie–a complete non-ackonwoledgment of the cast’s star power and the $130 million dollars the movie made in theaters during its release.

Actually I will… here we go… — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Haddish received critical claim and praise for her comedic performance in the summer blockbuster, but neither accolades nor movie sales secured a nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Pickett Smith continues to point out the hypocrisy in asking Haddish to show face as a presenter, not a nominee.

But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Before Haddish, the conversation centered around the thriller Get Out and its placement in the Best Comedy category, excluding the important themes in the movie centered around race and class.

Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Although previous Golden Globes award ceremonies featured a list of diverse nominees and winners, there is still a lack of acknowledgement towards actors, writers, producers and directors of color in the movie industry.

