Report: Black Voters Turned Away From Polls In Alabama

If you are in Alabama — stay woke. Today the state is voting to a send a racist and alleged pedophile, Roy Moore, or a man who prosecuted KKK members who killed four Black girls, Doug Jones, to the Senate. It is one of the most important elections in Alabama’s history and there are already reports of Black voters being turned away from polls because of an alleged “inactive” status. The Twitter user below told a detailed story and other users are having the similar experiences. See below:
Other people on social media are confirming this “inactive” status, see below:
Rick Hasen, who is a professor of law and political science at the University of California in Irvine, explained the Alabama statue. He believes there is an “administrative error (or worse).” We are going with the “or worse.”
Even the Voting Rights Institute is concerned and tweeted this a few hours ago.
If you are in Alabama, please do not let anyone turn you away from voting. Immediately call 1-866-OUR-VOTE if your vote is being suppressed. This is not the Jim Crow South, you have a legal right to vote.
