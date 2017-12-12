Why Eve Was Afraid To Meet Her Husband’s Father

KYSDC.Com

In 2014 rapper Eve got married to her husband Maxmillion Coopers. Before getting married Eve had to meet his parents and admitted on “The Talk” how hard it was. According to The Source, Coopers told Eve that he didn’t tell his family she was Black.

Eve said, “When my husband and I first started dating, I was going to meet his parents and he thought it would be funny to tell me that his dad didn’t like black people.” Eve was a bit hesitant when she learned this and was happy to say, “He was kidding. You have to know my husband, he thinks stuff like this is funny and it was funny, because his parents are amazing and beautiful.” She admitted that she was stressed, but everything was amazing when they met.

