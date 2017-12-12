R. Kelly Speaks Out About Being Robbed [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

R. Kelly made headlines last week after news spread that two of his Atlanta homes were robbed. The R&B singer was robbed while he was on tour and finally is ready to speak about what happened. According to Rollingout, R. Kelly knew the person that did it.

…Still encouraged. Still blessed. A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Reports state that Alfonso Walker, also known as “Doc,” was arrested as well as charged with theft by deception, theft by taking and burglary. Recently, he posted a video on Instagram after returning home. He told fans, “I’m in my Atlanta home now and they basically done cleaned out my whole house. I thank all my fans for their support. That’s what happens when you get … well, let people too close to you … People you’ve known 25, 35 years. This is what happens.”

You could tell R. Kelly was pretty hurt about it. In the video he also thanked fans, neighbors as well as the police department for all of their help. Through it all he is keeping his head up.

