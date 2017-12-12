News & Gossip
Da Brat Dishes A Classy Clap Back To Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Every day Wendy Williams sits down in her chair to discuss Hot Topics. On one of her last shows one of the topics happened to be about Da Brat and Williams alleged she owed money to the woman she hit with a bottle. Williams also stated that she doesn’t think Da Brat has the money to pay for it because she makes “lunch money” on Dish Nation.

During Dish Nation, Da Brat gave Williams one of the most classy clap backs we have ever seen. Da Brat told the story and said, “Before I went to court, before the whole jail thing happened, she was going to get $200-300K. The day I was supposed to go to court, she wanted more. So I pulled the money back. I’d rather just go to jail, do the time and do what I have to do. And that is what I did.”

She also mentioned that while Williams said she liked Da Brat it would have been better if she came to her directly for the truth. Da Brat also stated for the record that if she needed the money her close friends Jermaine Dupri and Mariah Carey would have no problem giving it to her, but she would never ask for it. Da Brat ended her comments about Williams jokingly saying, ““I make lunch money. We’re barely eating over here. We’re starving!” Let’s see if Williams responds back.

