Black Alabamians Must Hold Doug Jones Accountable For His Promises

Days before Doug Jones’ epic victory, prominent Black politicians like Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) rallied Black Alabama voters for Jones and endorsed him. Now that he’s won, what should Black Alabamians expect from Jones after pushing him across the finish line?
RELATED: Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?
“We need someone who has the capacity to bring us together and not continue to divide people and Doug can do just that. That’s his life mission and calling,” Lewis told Newsweek.
The Democrat will represent a deep red state in the U.S. Senate. That will require balancing the demands of conservatives in his state and the expectations of the scores of African Americans who swept him into office. Jones comes to his new post with bona fide civil rights credentials after successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members for their role in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four Black girls. Jones is a criminal justice reform advocate, according to his campaign website. He calls for more spending on education and less on prisons. The former federal prosecutor opposes Attorney General Jeff Session’s move toward rolling back sentencing reform efforts. When it comes to gun rights, Jones has described himself as a Second Amendment supporter who believes in limits.
Alabama’s so-called Black Belt, where African Americans live in dire poverty, needs resources. Jones advocates for a living wage, saying that people should not have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. He’s also on record opposing “tax breaks for the wealthy” but generally supports cutting corporate taxes. He brings another important Senate vote in opposition to the tax plan that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are pushing through Congress. Jones also opposes the GOP’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Instead, he wants to see Obamacare improved.
SOURCE: Newsweek
SEE ALSO:
Epic! Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Because Of Black Women
Report: Black Voters Turned Away From Polls In Alabama
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45