Nicki Minaj Helps Village In India Get Clean Water [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Nicki Minaj has been helping out a lot lately. Weeks ago she helped pay off college loans and tuitions for several fans, but it didn’t stop there. According to Vibe, she’s been helping a village in India improve where they are living.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram with a heartwarming message and said, “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love.”

Minaj’s charity work has helped the village get clean water in places where they worship as well as where they learn. In another post she wrote, “I’m so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We’re just getting started. These women are us and we are them!” This was such a beautiful thing for Nicki to do.

RELATED: Was Eve’s Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover Harsh? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Eve Wrong For Her Comments On Nicki Minaj’s Paper Mag Photos? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Headkrack Is Okay With Being Nicki Minaj’s Side Dude? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: