50 Cent Wins “Power” Lawsuit

Looks like it’s another win for 50 Cent. About two years ago the rapper was facing a $200 million dollar lawsuit over his hit show “Power.” According to XXL, writer Larry Johnson filed the lawsuit in 2015.

Johnson had claimed that 50 Cent used his manuscript titled, “Tribulation of a Ghetto Kid” and passed it to Starz for the series. After two years the judge has thrown out the case. The judge claims that the manuscript had common crimes and other things in it that were used in other shows as well as movies such as, “The Wire, Empire, Breaking Bad, Narcos, Weeds, Carlito’s Way, American Gangster, New Jack City, Scarface and Paid in Full.”

“Power” is one of the most watched shows on television. It will return for a fifth season in 2018. Now that the rapper is done with this case he is focusing on the new film “Den of Thieves,” which will be out in theaters on January 19th, 2018.

