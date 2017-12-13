SayHerName: Brooklyn Teen Used Dying Breath To Identify The Man Who Shot Her After She Rejected His Advances

“There was a 3-year-old male child … covered in blood crying next to the victim,” said Police Sgt. Ryan Habermeh. “It took about 20 minutes for EMS to arrive.”

Another officer Kyle Thomas Daly told the jury that he found Shemel bleeding, seated on a toy car and slumped against the wall.

“I put on gloves, took her off the car and laid her down and began rendering aid … she regained consciousness, gave me her name and date of birth.”

According to police, Shemel went in and out of consciousness, but in that time, she told them that Stephens wanted them to be a couple but she wasn’t interested.

The Daily News reported that shortly before her death, Shemel’s friend, Lona Junien, said she was buzzed her into the building, but someone over powered her.

“The person pushed her. The person said, ‘Don’t ever lie to me.’ She was screaming; he took out the gun and shot her,” Junien said.

However, when she was being questioned by Stephens’ lawyer, Junien acknowledged that a detective had identified Stephens as the shooter before she had a chance to identify him for herself.

Stephens is facing charges of second-degree murder and a weapons charges and, if convicted, could serve 25 years to life in prison.

So tragic. This young girl did not need to lose her life for this.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.