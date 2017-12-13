Black LivesMatter Activist DeRay Mckesson Files Lawsuit Against Jeanine Pirro

KYSDC.Com

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is now facing a lawsuit from Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson. According to Eurweb, the lawsuit is for defamation and Mckesson claims that Pirro alleged he promoted violence against a Baton Rouge officer. The lawsuit was filed this week in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Before this a police officer claimed Mckesson caused him being hit by a rock from a protestor. This year a judge ruled that Black Lives Matter was a social movement and can’t be sued. Pirro said on “Fox and Friends”, “In this particular case, Deray Mckesson, the organizer, actually was directing people, was directing the violence. You’ve got a police officer who was injured, he was injured at the direction of DeRay Mckesson, DeRay Mckesson walks away with a hundred thousand dollars, for an organization that is amorphous, we got a problem in this country.”

After that Mckesson tweeted and said, ““I was found not guilty & I didn’t direct any violence. In fact, I was protesting the violence of the police. Stop lying,” at Pirro. Mckesson believes that Pirro made false statements about him and that’s why the lawsuit was filed. He said, “Pirro made these false statements of fact on the highest viewed morning cable show in the country, ‘Fox & Friends,’ which reaches over 1.7 million viewers,” Mckesson’s suit reads. “These statements of fact are false, and were either known to be false by Defendant Pirro or were made with reckless disregard for whether they were true.” Fox news will fight this suit.

