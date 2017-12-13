Teen Creates App To Help Stay Safe During Encounters With Police [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

George Hofstetter might only be a teenager in high school, but he is already taking the world by storm. According to The Root, Hofstertter created an app that will help keep kids safe while they encounter police. The app known as “CopStop,” was made because he wanted to teach his younger brother and friends what to do if a cop stops you. He also never wanted to see them on the news.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Once police stop you the app text a list of family and friends. The app also allows the user to record the interaction and after is sent into a database. After he created this app his city’s police department was very interested in how they can use it to be better at their job. The great part is unlike body cameras allow the videos not to be tampered with.

Hofstetter wants to help change the tech industry which only has 7% African-Americans in it. Hofsetter said, “Don’t let the statics scare you away from creating impact that we as a society need.” We are so proud of this young man and we hope others follow in his footsteps.

RELATED: Baltimore Police Still Searching For Man That Killed Detective With His Own Gun

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Talks About Keeping Her Cool After Getting Pulled Over By Police [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Shows Up At City Council Meeting To Criticize Development Of Police Academy [VIDEO]

The Latest: