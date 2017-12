92Q

And once again, it’s on! After Mayor Pugh announced that the annual Dr. MLK Jr Parade was being replaced with a “Day of Service”, her office got alot of complaints; including residents filing a petition to get the parade reinstated. Well, it seems that the Mayor of Baltimore has heard your complaints and the parade WILL be held this year.

I've heard from residents who'd like to continue the tradition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade & those who'd like to participate in a Day of Service. Why choose – we can do both! See you at the parade & visit https://t.co/UrASzmeXA3 to share volunteer opportunities! pic.twitter.com/HCuurnGEP8 — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) December 13, 2017

Now for folks who were complaining, make sure you go out to the parade and participate in the Day of Service.

