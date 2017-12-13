Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black Community

In case you need a reminder to send that “RESIST” text to 50409.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Female friends standing on rooftop using their smart phones

Source: Westend61 / Getty

@Kyled_kid blessed the timeline with a lesson on the importance of protecting Net Neutrality.

Text: “RESIST” to 50409

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos