#MeToo: Only Women Will Present The Screen Actors Guild Awards This Year

Their first-ever host is also a woman.

24th Annual SAG Awards Nominations Announcement

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The producers of the Screen Actors Guild Awards will not shy away from addressing the #MeToo movement. In fact, all of the night’s presenters will be women this year. The nominations, revealed earlier today, were also announced by women, actresses Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn.

Kristen Bell, who’ll be hosting, told the NY Times by phone, “Culturally there’s always been a conversation about equality. Now there’s some mega-spotlights on this conversation and, dare I say, some pyrotechnics in the background.”

It should also be noted that Bell is their first-ever host, period. “I’m not the first female host. I’m the first host. The fact that a female was chosen to be the first one means my genitals become irrelevant.”

The SAG Awards will air live on January 21 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Will you be tuning in?

