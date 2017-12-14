Michael Che Makes History On “Saturday Night Live”

KYSDC.Com

“Saturday Night Live” has been making people laugh for 43 seasons. According to Complex, the show has decided to finally hire a Black head writer, which will be comedian, Michael Che. This is the first time ever in the shows history to do this.

Che as well as his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost will add to the mix of head writers. In a tweet SNL announced the great news to fans. Che and Jost’s segment had been bringing in amazing ratings since it began in 2014. The current season of SNL so far has been record setting between their host like Chance the Rapper and musical performs such as Eminem and SZA.

Che said about his segment, “We still have to find a way to get something fresh out of the story, but also keep the integrity of it. A lot of times the obvious take is so obvious it’s already been on Twitter, so we gotta find a new thing.” This upcoming weekend SNL fans should get excited because Kevin Hart will host and the musical guest will be the Foo Fighters. Congratulations to Michael Che for this awesome achievement.

