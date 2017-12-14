Michael Che Makes History On “Saturday Night Live”

“Saturday Night Live” has been making people laugh for 43 seasons. According to Complex, the show has decided to finally hire a Black head writer, which will be comedian, Michael Che. This is the first time ever in the shows history to do this.
Che as well as his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost will add to the mix of head writers. In a tweet SNL announced the great news to fans. Che and Jost’s segment had been bringing in amazing ratings since it began in 2014. The current season of SNL so far has been record setting between their host like Chance the Rapper and musical performs such as Eminem and SZA.
Che said about his segment, “We still have to find a way to get something fresh out of the story, but also keep the integrity of it. A lot of times the obvious take is so obvious it’s already been on Twitter, so we gotta find a new thing.” This upcoming weekend SNL fans should get excited because Kevin Hart will host and the musical guest will be the Foo Fighters. Congratulations to Michael Che for this awesome achievement.
SNL Celebrates Their 40th Anniversary In NYC
SNL Celebrates Their 40th Anniversary In NYC
1. KimYe poses with Chris Rock backstage.Source:Twitter 1 of 23
2. Miley Cyrus makes her way inside.Source:Splash 2 of 23
3. Kim Kardashian makes her way inside.Source:Splash 3 of 23
4. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:Getty 4 of 23
5. Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.Source:Getty 5 of 23
6. Gabby SidibeSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. 50 Cent and guestSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Sarah PalinSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. Eddie MurphySource:Getty 9 of 23
10. James FrancoSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Betty WhiteSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. Jim CarreySource:Getty 13 of 23
14. Tina FeySource:Getty 14 of 23
15. Dave Chappelle and his wifeSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. J.B. Smoove and his wifeSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Taylor SwiftSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Emma StoneSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Chris Rock and Bradley CooperSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. LudacrisSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. Adam Sandler and Jackie SandlerSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. Jimmy Fallon and Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. WolvesSource:Instagram 23 of 23