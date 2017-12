Talk about making MONEYYY MOVESS!!

Cardi b joked on social media a few weeks ago about not getting her boo anything for Valentines day or Christmas and now we know why! Offset celebrated his 26th Birthday last night in Los Angeles and his Grammy nominated girlfriend surprised him with a custom Rolls Royce Wraith and a matching blinged out wraith watch.

