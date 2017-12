Global Grind

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is only a few days away from its Friday release and to promote the film, stars John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie put themselves in a really creepy situation.

For Vanity Fair, they took on the Fear Box, where they put their hands into a mysterious box without looking. They’re liable to touch anything from Star Wars toys to scaly animals. Check out their priceless reactions below.

