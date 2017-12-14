Texas Mother Accused Of Forcing Son To Undergo 13 Unnecessary Surgeries

ADallas, Texas mother was accused of subjecting her 8-year-old son to years of abhorrent medical abuse, including 323 doctor visits and 13 major surgeries, CBS 11 reported Wednesday. Police believe that Kaylene Bowen-Wright faked her son, Christopher’s illnesses and exaggerated symptoms to medical professionals in suffering from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. She was arrested and charged with injury to a child, taken to Dallas County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Bowen-Wright, 34, allegedly took her child to several hospitals in Dallas and Fort Worth and filed a number of false illness complaints, according to Child Protective Services (CPS), which is investigating the abuse allegations. She is also accused of cutting the boy’s hair and posting a picture of him in a Make-A-Wish shirt in an attempt to “fake” cancer and raise money. The boy had a feeding tube, used oxygen and took seizure medication as recently as November, CPS officials found.

The mother allegedly shopped her son around hospitals and lied about his medical state for eight years to get attention and other perks, the report said.

The abuse started when the boy was just 11 days old, investigators believe. The mother moved from exaggerating symptoms to inducing symptoms, a doctor said. https://t.co/1klO8c8IlL — MontgomeryAdvertiser (@MGMAdvertiser) December 14, 2017

Bowen-Wright began lying about the boy’s health soon after he was born, Ryan Crawford, the boy’s father said. “She claimed he had issues drinking milk,” he said. “I never saw those issues.” She even went as far as to claim their son was handicapped for life. “Saying Christopher is never going to walk and we need to… I need to learn to take care of a disabled child,” he said about the mother who surprised him with the gross explanation at a custody hearing.

Crawford made attempts to free his child from the mother’s neglect and seek custody, but judges sided with her and believed her fabricated stories, he said. A visit to a doctor at Dallas Children’s Medical Center in November finally outed Bowen-Wright, who the physician believed tried to induce her son to have seizures. The doctor made his complaints to CPS, triggering its investigation, which has resulted in Christopher and his two siblings being removed from Bowen-Wright’s home. Crawford is now trying to get his son out of foster care.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” Crawford, who has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for this son’s ongoing legal proceedings, said to the Star Telegram. “The system has to be exposed — all the weaknesses that are in the system — because the kids don’t deserve that.”

SOURCE: Star Telegram, CBS 11

