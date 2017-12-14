News & Gossip
Was Angela Rye’s Reaction To Omarosa Leaving The White House Petty? [VIDEO]

Culture Creators 2nd Annual Awards Brunch Presented By Motions Hair And Ciroc

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Omarosa Manigault-Newman made headlines yesterday after it was announced she was resigning from the White House. Hours later it was reported that she was fired and many spoke out about it. According to Ebony on CNN, news political commentator, Angela Rye chimed in on what happened to Omarosa and many found her reaction pretty funny.

 

Rye was on the show with April Ryan, Symone Sanders and host Brooke Baldwin. She said, “Brooke (CNN host), I’m gonna do what you can’t do April and Symone are too good of people to do. Bye, honey! You haven’t done anything for the community, you are skin folk, we don’t own you like Zora..goodbye, good riddance!” all while laughing. What do you think about what Rye said and did?

