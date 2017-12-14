News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Royalty Brown Is Securing The Bags In The Nail Polish Fashion And Lip Gloss Industry

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's 'Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life' At L.A. LIVE

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown might only be three, but she has already established a business. According to BET, she hosted a launch event for her Royalty Brown Collection that was promoted by her father. She even walked down the runway in her collection along with several other kids.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MEME IS SO PROUD OF YOU!!! THIS BROUGHT TEARS TO MY EYES!!!

A post shared by Joyce Hawkins (@mombreezyofficial) on

 

 

In the video you can hear Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins screaming her grandchild’s name so proudly. Royalty’s holiday nail polish and lip gloss collections are both out with a cute packaging. We are so proud of this little lady and hope her businesses are successful.

RELATED: Chris Brown Shares Sweet Birthday Message To His Daughter Royalty

RELATED: Was It A Bad Idea For Chris Brown To Give His Daughter A Pet Monkey? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Are Chris Brown’s Album Sales Projected To Be So Low? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's 'Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life' At L.A. LIVE

Chris Brown Brings Royalty To His "Welcome To My Life" Premiere [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Chris Brown Brings Royalty To His "Welcome To My Life" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Chris Brown Brings Royalty To His “Welcome To My Life” Premiere [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Brings Royalty To His "Welcome To My Life" Premiere [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos