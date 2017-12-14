Royalty Brown Is Securing The Bags In The Nail Polish Fashion And Lip Gloss Industry

KYSDC.Com

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown might only be three, but she has already established a business. According to BET, she hosted a launch event for her Royalty Brown Collection that was promoted by her father. She even walked down the runway in her collection along with several other kids.

In the video you can hear Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins screaming her grandchild’s name so proudly. Royalty’s holiday nail polish and lip gloss collections are both out with a cute packaging. We are so proud of this little lady and hope her businesses are successful.

