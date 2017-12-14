Royalty Brown Is Securing The Bags In The Nail Polish Fashion And Lip Gloss Industry

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown might only be three, but she has already established a business. According to BET, she hosted a launch event for her Royalty Brown Collection that was promoted by her father. She even walked down the runway in her collection along with several other kids.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
#Repost @famegallerymia ・・・ @MissRoyaltyBrown will be launching her brand www.RoyaltyBrown.com during #ArtBasel by popping up at @famegallerymia exclusively at our #ConceptStore and on Sunday 12/10 Royalty Brown will host a kids event for her official launch showcase from 12-5pm during #artbaselmiami benefitting @balleralertfoundation Stay Tuned for more details #FAMEStore #ArtBasel #FAMEGCS #royaltybrown #royaltybrownclothing #custom #apparelnews #popup #FAMEgallery #FAME #Fashion #art #music #events #gallery #concept #store #popupshop #retail #wearableart #kids #instalation #kidsfashion #artbasel #wynwood #mjaxsimplyjess #PoweredbyMJA
In the video you can hear Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins screaming her grandchild’s name so proudly. Royalty’s holiday nail polish and lip gloss collections are both out with a cute packaging. We are so proud of this little lady and hope her businesses are successful.
RELATED: Chris Brown Shares Sweet Birthday Message To His Daughter Royalty
RELATED: Was It A Bad Idea For Chris Brown To Give His Daughter A Pet Monkey? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Are Chris Brown’s Album Sales Projected To Be So Low? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Tavis Smiley Speaks on his allegations of sexual misconduct
- New Music: Young Jeezy feat. J Cole, Kendrick Lamar “American Dream”
- LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year When It Came To Viral Comedy
- GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale