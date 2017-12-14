Deacon Murdered After Argument With Daughter’s Boyfriend [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

In Columbus, Ohio, 54 year-old Van Johnson, a church deacon is being mourned by his family and friends. He was allegedly killed Sunday morning by his daughter’s boyfriend. ABC 6 reports that officers were called to his home and found him as well as his 18-year-old daughter shot.

Allegedly the shooter, Jordyn Preston didn’t mean to shoot his girlfriend. According to reports Johnson was arguing with his daughter and that is when her boyfriend got involved. After the shooting the daughter and Johnson were taken to Riverside Hospital. He died later on and his daughter remains in stable condition.

Police are still looking for Preston and was last seen driving a silver Ford Mustang. Johnson’s family is left heartbroken over what happened. He was a church deacon that looked out for everyone. A You Caring page was made to help pay for funeral expenses as well as help his wife. We will keep this family in our prayers.

