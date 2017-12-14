Miguel Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

KYSDC.Com

Earlier this year a University of New Mexico student accused Miguel of allegedly sexually assaulting her. In an According to Complex, the student, Xian Bass, went on Instagram and said that the R&B star grabbed her breast as well as removed her shirt at a club in Los Angeles. Miguel is now speaking out about these alleged events.

Miguel in a recent interview spoke out and said that these accusations are “bizarre and twisted.” Bass did an interview titled “Miguel’s War & Leisure and the Allegation We Forgot,” where she talked about what allegedly happened to her. She filed a police report and said that the detective told her actions could not be taken against Miguel until other women came forward.

