Miguel Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

KYSDC.Com
Miguel CD Signing For 'Wildheart' At Amoeba Hollywood

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Earlier this year a University of New Mexico student accused Miguel of allegedly sexually assaulting her. In an According to Complex, the student, Xian Bass, went on Instagram and said that the R&B star grabbed her breast as well as removed her shirt at a club in Los Angeles. Miguel is now speaking out about these alleged events.

Dear Miguel, I used to be a fan of your music. I was a fan of your music until you blatantly disrespected my body in a public place. There is nothing I did or said that warranted this disgusting display of entitlement, rape culture, and male privilege. I approached you respectfully and you still decided my body was not sacred enough to be treated as a human being. After we took this photo, you took it upon yourself to grab my breast and remove it from my shirt WITHOUT CONSENT. You then proceeded to look at my naked breast with such a disgusting look on your face. It's still embedded in my memory. The sneer of your lip and salivating mouth is making my stomach turn. I really don't understand why you would do that to someone who approached you as a fan. I'm beyond disgusted right now. Are you used to treating random female strangers this way? Have you gotten away with this in the past? Well, it stops HERE and NOW. I will not sit in shameful silence and allow sexual assault to be normalized. #toxicmasculinity #maleprivilege #violated #rapecultureisreal #celebrityprivilege #iwasntaskingforit #speakup #speakupspeakout #nomiguel

A post shared by Xian Bass (@xianbass) on

 

Miguel in a recent interview spoke out and said that these accusations are “bizarre and twisted.” Bass did an interview titled “Miguel’s War & Leisure and the Allegation We Forgot,” where she talked about what allegedly happened to her. She filed a police report and said that the detective told her actions could not be taken against Miguel until other women came forward.

