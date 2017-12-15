Jimmy Kimmel Holds Back Tears As He Holds Baby Billy During Show [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Months ago during his opening monologue Jimmy Kimmel spoke about his newborn son having a congenital heart condition. During that he thanked all the doctors, nurses, supportive parents and fans that prayed and helped during this time. According to Cosmopolitan, recently Kimmel had to take a break so that Billy could have his second heart surgery.

The other night Kimmel came out holding Billy and said, “I was out last week because this guy had heart surgery. But look he’s fine everybody, he may have pooped but he’s fine. Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t…it’s unbelievable.” Just like the last time Kimmel spoke out about healthcare and shouted out the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Kimmel said, “Overwhelmingly, Democrats and Republicans supported it. Until now. Now, CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back-burner while they work out their new tax plans.Which means parents of children with cancer, and diabetes, and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage cut be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?” We hope Billy stays in good health and will keep Kimmel and the family in our prayers.

