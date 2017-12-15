Future & Rocko Reach Settlement After Two-Year Legal Battle

KYSDC.Com

Rocko and former friend Future have been going through a legal battle for nearly two years. According to Complex, the two have finally reached a settlement. Future will have to give up nearly seven figures for breach of contract.

Rocko is the owner and founder of A 1 Recordings and alleged that future signed a contract to deliver six albums under A 1. Future ended up signing a deal with Epic Records and received a large advance. Rocko claims that because of this Future owed him 25 percent of those advances as well as 20 percent he made from concerts as well as endorsements.

After all this happened Future countersued Rocko and wanted $10,000 per album. Words were exchanged amongst the two on social media. Future said, “When niggas go broke they do dumb shit. I don’t know what’s going on, but at the end of the day, we making hits, we making history, they want to be part of history you got to do something to tag along. So that’s what it is. Tag along nigga.”

