Word is, the NYPD has received information allegations involving Russell Simmons.

“The NYPD has received information regarding allegations involving Russell Simmons in the NYC area and our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information,” department spokeswoman Jocelyn Clarke said Thursday.

Their investigation comes after 10 new accusers of Simmons came forward in various publications, as Simmons unveiled his own #NotMe campaign on Instagram.

