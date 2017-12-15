‘Dream Big’ With Disney On Ice This Weekend At The Richmond Coliseum

Disney Princess Tiana, a.k.a. professional skater Chelsea Ridley stopped by the Radio One Richmond studios to talk about performing with Disney on Ice: Dream Big.
The Chicago native gave iPower’s Jackie Paige the inside track on one of the most anticipated shows of the holiday season. Families of all ages will be excited to see their favorite Disney Princesses — both classic and contemporary, along with unforgettable special effects, and even a fire-breathing dragon.
Disney comes to life on the ice, at the Richmond Coliseum. Disney On Ice: Dream Big runs from Dec. 14 – 17 and promises fun for the entire family. Click Here for more information.
