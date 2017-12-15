Why Russell Simmons Took A Polygraph Test

KYSDC.Com

A couple weeks ago Russell Simmons made headlines after being accused of sexually assaulting model Keri Claussen Khalighi. According to TMZ, Simmons is doing everything to clear his name and prove that the allegations aren’t true. A picture obtained by TMZ shows Simmons taking a polygraph test.

He was asked several questions about Khaligh. His attorneys, Michael Sterling and E. Carlos Tanner said that Simmons had past the test. He also will do the same things about the four other women accusing him. The test results will be released once all the test are completed.

On Instagram, Simmons spoke out about the allegations. He said, “Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We’ll share information today… And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It’s just a statement about my innocence.” We will keep you updated on this story.

