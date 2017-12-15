Omarosa Says Trump Is Not Racist [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Earlier this week Omarosa Manigault Newman left her job as communications director in the Office of Public Liaison. According to The Root, in the last 15 years Newman has been fired in some capacity by Trump. In a recent interview with ABC’s Nightline, she still stood behind Trump and claimed he was not a racist.

"Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist. " Omarosa Manigault told @DebRobertsABC she acknowledges Trump has made "racially charged" statements recently. https://t.co/NhjPgByLWI More tonight on @Nightline. pic.twitter.com/yY8d96zaeE — ABC News (@ABC) December 15, 2017

She said, “Donald Trump is racial, but he is not a racist. The things that he says, the types of pushback that he gives, involve people of color. These are racial exchanges. Yes, I will acknowledge many of the exchanges—particularly in the last six months—have been racially charged. Do we then just stop and label him as a racist? No.” Newman also spoke about the “lack of diversity” in the White House.

Newman said, “It has been very, very challenging being the only African-American woman in the senior staff.” She also spoke in another interview with Michael Strahan and talked about how she has a story to tell. We will just have to see what happens with this.

