Chance The Rapper Shares Special Message To His Daughter With Sesame Street Cast [VIDEO]

Chance the Rapper is not only a rapper and an activist, but he is also a dad. On social media he always shows off his daughter Kensli and it is precious to watch their loving relationship. According to The Source, Chance the Rapper was on the set of Sesame Street and gave a special shout out to Kensli.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Chance the rapper was surrounded by Elmo, Abby, Cadabby, Rosita and Cookie Monster.
Each of them had a special message for Kensli including for Chance to give her cookies and kisses. Chance in a Twitter video said to his daughter, “Just got done at work, see ya soon baby.” Watch this precious video and let us know what you think.
RELATED: Chance The Rapper Gives Students An Early Christmas Gift [VIDEO]
RELATED: How Chance The Rapper Helped ESPN’s Holly Rowe Defeat Cancer
RELATED: Chance The Rapper, Kenan Thompson Sing “Come Back Barack” On SNL [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- NYPD Investigating Russell Simmons
- Danni’s Dish: She Works Hard For Her Money
- Make The Most Of Your Mistakes [The Fam Vitamin]
- Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your Own Business Is Essential