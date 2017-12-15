Chance The Rapper Shares Special Message To His Daughter With Sesame Street Cast [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Chance the Rapper is not only a rapper and an activist, but he is also a dad. On social media he always shows off his daughter Kensli and it is precious to watch their loving relationship. According to The Source, Chance the Rapper was on the set of Sesame Street and gave a special shout out to Kensli.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

Chance the rapper was surrounded by Elmo, Abby, Cadabby, Rosita and Cookie Monster.

Each of them had a special message for Kensli including for Chance to give her cookies and kisses. Chance in a Twitter video said to his daughter, “Just got done at work, see ya soon baby.” Watch this precious video and let us know what you think.

