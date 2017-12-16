News & Gossip
Quavo Surprises High School Basketball Team With Custom LeBron James Sneakers [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Gucci Mane Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year as we watch videos of people being surprised with gifts and more. Quavo from Migos is known for giving back and recently surprised a high school basketball team. According to AJC, Quavo drove to the school and walked into the gym.

He got an opportunity to talk with them and then surprise them with a special gift. On Instagram he told the team that they would receive custom LeBron James sneakers and then showed them it in the locker room. The kids were so excited and we love watching videos like this.

