Quavo Surprises High School Basketball Team With Custom LeBron James Sneakers [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year as we watch videos of people being surprised with gifts and more. Quavo from Migos is known for giving back and recently surprised a high school basketball team. According to AJC, Quavo drove to the school and walked into the gym.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He got an opportunity to talk with them and then surprise them with a special gift. On Instagram he told the team that they would receive custom LeBron James sneakers and then showed them it in the locker room. The kids were so excited and we love watching videos like this.

RELATED: How Joe Budden Cleverly Responded To Quavo’s Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Quavo Is Pushing For Migos To Star As Three Hyenas In New “Lion King” Movie

RELATED: Travis Scott And Quavo Gear Up For Project

The Latest: