Netflix’s Most Watched Shows

Over the past several years Netflix has not only made television more enjoyable to watch by giving us tons of original programming. Despite the price of Netflix going up a number of households will still pay for the subscriptions. As the year ends Netflix compiled a list for Highsnobiety to share the most-watched shows of 2017.

There are over 140 million hours of shows watched per week. On average it is reported that the average Netflix user watched 60 movies on Netflix. They put shows in different list and in one titled “The Shows We Devoured in 2017,” “American Vandal,” “Suburra: Blood on Rome” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” were watched by so many.

As for “The Shows We Savored in 2017” the top three came in at “The Crown,” “Neo Yokio” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Another category “The Shows That Got Us Cheating in 2017” the top three were “Orange is the New Black,” “Stranger Things” and “Narcos.” Lastly, “The Shows That Brought Us Together in 2017” top three was “Stranger Things,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “13 Reasons Why.” Did your show make any of these list?

