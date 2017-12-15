Entertainment
AOL’s Instant Messenger Is Disappearing At Midnight

Today is the last day you will be able to access your old messages.

Text messaging.

Friday December 15, 2017 is the last day AOL’s Instant Messenger service AIM will be available.

