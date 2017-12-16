Ayesha Curry Creates Chef App

Ayesha Curry is known for her skills in the kitchen. Now she will take on the video game world by creating an app known as “Chef Curry.” The game will be coming soon and will have an interesting spin on cooking and owning a restaurant.
According to The Source, users will be either Aysha or her husband Steph Curry. If you play as Steph, you will have the ability to have footwork to help meet with the demands of the busy restaurant. Ayesha will play the boss of the restaurant and will over see the kitchen. The object is to keep customers happy and beat the buzzer.
This is another amazing opportunity for Ayesha to work on something she loves. Ayesha has also released a cook book, is the new face of Covergirl and so much more. There is no word on when you can download this app, but we know fans will have plenty of fun with it.
