News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ayesha Curry Creates Chef App

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Ayesha Curry is known for her skills in the kitchen. Now she will take on the video game world by creating an app known as “Chef Curry.” The game will be coming soon and will have an interesting spin on cooking and owning a restaurant.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to The Source, users will be either Aysha or her husband Steph Curry. If you play as Steph, you will have the ability to have footwork to help meet with the demands of the busy restaurant. Ayesha will play the boss of the restaurant and will over see the kitchen. The object is to keep customers happy and beat the buzzer.

This is another amazing opportunity for Ayesha to work on something she loves. Ayesha has also released a cook book, is the new face of Covergirl and so much more. There is no word on when you can download this app, but we know fans will have plenty of fun with it.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Is The New Face Of CoverGirl

RELATED: Steph & Ayesha Curry Exchange Cute Anniversary Messages

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With A New Restaurant

The Latest:

Ayesha & Steph Curry Living It Up On Their Baecation [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Ayesha & Steph Curry Living It Up On Their Baecation [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ayesha & Steph Curry Living It Up On Their Baecation [PHOTOS]

Ayesha & Steph Curry Living It Up On Their Baecation [PHOTOS]

One of the cutest couples in the game, Steph and Ayesha Curry, got a much-deserved trip to Turks and Caicos over the fourth of July holiday. Thankfully for us, they are sharing their adorable pics with fans on Instagram. From soaking up the sun’s rays to enjoying a cocktail to giving each other kisses, here are the best moments of their latest baecation!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos