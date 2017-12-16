Michael Jordan Named World’s Highest-Paid Athlete… Ever

Michael Jordan has been successful not only in the NBA, but also his many businesses. Every year Forbes releases a list of 15 Highest-Paid Athletes of all Time that has golfers, soccer players and more. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Jordan is number one on that list with a career earning $1.85 billion.
Jordan has been endorsed by Hanes, Nike, Upper Deck and so much more. His team, the Charlotte Hornets is now worth $780 million and he has a 90% stake. Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant made the list. LeBron James, Shaq and Floyd Mayweather also earned a spot and check out who else made the cut.
