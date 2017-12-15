Is Tyga Really Looking For A Girlfriend?

KYSDC.Com

Where do lonely hearts go? Possibly on social media to search for love. According to People, Tyga is looking for love just eight months after him and Kylie Jenner broke up. Jenner made headlines a couple months ago because she is allegedly pregnant by her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tyga is known for going on social media to show off performances and his 5-year-old son. Recently, the rapper posted a video on Snapchat of him holding up a pair of pink heels. The caption read, “I need a gf.” We wonder how many people responded back to this video, but for now he should put that on his Christmas list.

RELATED: Tyga And C.J. Wallace To Star In “Scream” Reboot

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Tyga Is Unprofessional [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Could Tyga Be Going To Jail?

The Latest: