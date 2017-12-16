Why iAmMoshow Shares Why He Makes Videos With Cats In Them [VIDEO]

iAmMoshow made a name for himself after uploading homemade music videos on YouTube. The video received under 2,000 views and decided to do something about it. He found a way to be different from everyone else trying to put their music out.

In the video for “ I Love My Cat’s” he features several cats that he shares his love for. According to Noisey Vice, iAmMoshow spoke about why he put them in the video. He said, “It just so happens there were no cats in that music video at the time. But I love cats. I’m a rapper and I’m the cat rapper. I wanted to start showing my love and who I really I am. I could pretend about a life, and rap about things I don’t do, or I can actually rap about my life.”

iAmMoshow has six rescue cats and he thinks each one is special in their own way. He even talked about how he takes his cats fro walks sometimes. iAmMoshow even shared that his cats love the music he plays for them and they are in the studio with him when he records. Although he isn’t sure what will happen in the future, he said, “I’m never going to stop doing what I’m doing. I just hope the world accepts me, and lets me follow my dreams and do what I need to do.”

