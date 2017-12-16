What Would You Do? Homeless Man Finds $354K At A Paris Airport And Takes Off With It

Global Grind

Imagine going from being homeless to coming across more cash than you’ve seen in your life, in one day.

French police say a homeless man found a huge amount of cash last week at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport and was able to leave the complex with 300,000 euros (354,180 USD).

According to Airport police union official Jean-Yann William, video surveillance showed the man looking in the trash and leaning against a nearby door and that “to his surprise, the door is opening, he’s entering and finds out there’s huge amount of money” in the room of cash transport company Loomis.

An investigation has been opened but there is currently no trace of the thief.

