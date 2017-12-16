Tommy Davidson Excited About A Possible In Living Color Movie

kysdc Staff | 12.15.17
Nothing encapsulates 90s comedy quite like the classic television series In Living Color. The Emmy award-winning sketch comedy catapulted the careers of numerous stars like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and the Wayans family including Keenen, Damon, Kim, Shawn, and Marlon.

Created by Keenen and Damon Wayans the series ran from 1990 – 1994.

Recently, In Living Color alumnus Tommy Davidson dropped by the Radio One Richmond studios to talk about the success of the show and any future plans to revive it.

Davidson confirms that they want to have a reunion and now would be a perfect time.

The issue would be getting all those heavy-hitters together. Just looking at the roster, it’s an impressive list of the best in comedy and entertainment.

If making it happen was up to Davidson, he’d opt for a movie. “Cause nobody has the money for everybody…” he explains.

Personally, I think a movie would be a great idea. Not only that, I think they should consider releasing it on the popular streaming service, Netflix.

Jim Carrey recently starred in the Netflix original, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton. The documentary gives an account of Carrey’s life-altering experience of playing his idol Andy Kaufman in the 1999 blockbuster Man on the Moon. The film has been met with rave reviews and Netflix is just the platform to get an In Living Color reunion out to the masses.

So what do you think about an In Living Color reunion? Should it be a movie? Is Netflix the way to go? Let us know in the comments and/or on social media!

Tommy Davidson will be at the Richmond Funny Bone all weekend. Click Here for details.

Twitter: @tommycat      I     Tommy Davidson     I     Instagram: @therealtommycat 

