Azealia Banks Trying To Sue Remy Ma!!!

So last weekend Azealia Banks tried to come for Remy Ma (which should NEVER happen!) But whatevs!

Last week Remy was on Ebro in the morning and she said: “When I came home it was nothing. It was tumbleweeds blowing through as far as female artists is concerned”. Well Azealia took issue with the dart…and tried to say that Remy has done nothing to move the culture forward and that Remy has just been hanging onto Nicki’s coattails. Well Remy pulled out receipts on Azealia and allegedly posted a pic of Azealia’s lady parts. So not she is considering suing Remy for revenge porn.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: