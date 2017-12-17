Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

LOL: Black Folks Can Turn Anything Into A Gospel Song

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Cropped view of black man in church choir robe

Source: kali9 / Getty

It’s not that Black folks are better than everyone else when it comes to singing, but it’s something out the way Black singers put their soul, draws and foot in every note that they sing.

Imagine if a worship leader auditioned for an insurance commercial. Shoutout to @KevonCarter for giving us a hilarious visualization of what that would be like.

😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Lexi Allen (@lexitelevision) on

 

Hit the flip for more times Black folks gospelized songs that sometimes didn’t even call for that. They can sing though.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos