LOL: Black Folks Can Turn Anything Into A Gospel Song

It’s not that Black folks are better than everyone else when it comes to singing, but it’s something out the way Black singers put their soul, draws and foot in every note that they sing.

Imagine if a worship leader auditioned for an insurance commercial. Shoutout to @KevonCarter for giving us a hilarious visualization of what that would be like.

Hit the flip for more times Black folks gospelized songs that sometimes didn’t even call for that. They can sing though.

