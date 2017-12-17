Watch Tommy Davidson Make Dreams Come True On ‘Vacation Creation’

From the classic 90s sketch comedy In Living Color to a string of successful movies and TV appearances, Tommy Davidson has established a career that many comedians dream about.

What many may not know, is that the funny man is a frequent traveler, vacationing in remote locations all around the world. Currently, the co-host of ABC’s Vacation Creation. Davidson helps families to build and mend emotional bridges by taking them on the adventure of a lifetime.

Vacation Creation:

Davidson encourages globe-trotting. This is the best time to leave the country he notes, “It’s been a rough year, especially on black people.”

When asked about the state of our world he casually offers that, “people aren’t tripping like us.”

