Watch Tommy Davidson Make Dreams Come True On 'Vacation Creation'

From the classic 90s sketch comedy In Living Color to a string of successful movies and TV appearances, Tommy Davidson has established a career that many comedians dream about.

What many may not know, is that the funny man is a frequent traveler, vacationing in remote locations all around the world. Currently, the co-host of ABC’s Vacation Creation. Davidson helps families to build and mend emotional bridges by taking them on the adventure of a lifetime.

Vacation Creation:

Davidson encourages globe-trotting. This is the best time to leave the country he notes, “It’s been a rough year, especially on black people.”

When asked about the state of our world he casually offers that, “people aren’t tripping like us.”

Tommy Davidson will be at the Richmond Funny Bone all weekend. Click Here for details.

RELATED: Tommy Davidson Excited About A Possible In Living Color Movie

