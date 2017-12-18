Kaepernick Wants In On NFL Ownership With Diddy

Steph Curry said he wants to be a part of the ownership group too since the Panthers are his favorite football team.

Although Owner Jerry Richardson has decided to sell amid allegations of his misconduct, the team will not be sold until after the football season. According to Sports Illustrated, Richardson has reached a settlement with at least four former employees of the team franchise.

Do remember, Diddy’s estimated net worth is $820 million. And although this is all just talk for now, I wouldn’t rule out his capabilities of making this happen!