Multiple Fatalities Reported After Amtrak Train Derails On Overpass In Washington State

Multiple fatalities have been reported after an Amtrak train derailed on an overpass in Washington state. One of the train cars fell partly onto an freeway east of the city of Olympia, Wa. Emergency officials and first responders are treating this as a Mass casualty event.

First up close images of scene coming from @wspd1pio Trooper Bova, this is heartbreaking to see. Our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/ws460sjWRo — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

Some have reported that at least seven cars derailed from the tracks.

Photos from scene of amtrak passenger train derailment pic.twitter.com/gd09MzLCC6 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

Amtrak identified the derailed vehicle as Train 501, which offers high-speed service from Seattle,Wa to Portland, Oregon.

Source: NPR , CBS News

