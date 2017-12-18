Multiple Fatalities Reported After Amtrak Train Derails On Overpass In Washington State

Multiple Fatalities Reported After Amtrak Train Derails On Overpass In Washington State

WOL News Desk
Multiple fatalities have been reported after an Amtrak train derailed on an overpass in Washington state. One of the train cars fell partly onto an freeway east of the city of Olympia, Wa. Emergency officials and first responders are treating this as a Mass casualty event.

Some have reported that at least seven cars derailed from the tracks.

Amtrak identified the derailed vehicle as Train 501, which offers high-speed service from Seattle,Wa to Portland, Oregon.

Source: NPR , CBS News

