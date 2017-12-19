H.E.R. Performance Leaves Fans Wanting More [VIDEOS]

KYSDC.Com

If you aren’t familiar with H.E.R. please get familiar. H.E.R. has been around for quite some time and is an artist that hides behind dark lights and beautiful hair. She doesn’t capture fans with her mysterious looks, but her elegant voice and lyrics that will make you fall in love over and over again.

On her “Lights On Tour” she ended it by coming to Brooklyn to perform at Brooklyn Bowl. Arin Ray and Tiara Thomas joined H.E.R. on tour and fans loved them as well. After the openers the D.J. played a set of some great music, but then the lights went totally black with blue and red lights shinning on the stage. H.E.R. came down the stairs and everyone began to scream.

She performed her hits such as “Losing,” “Say It Again” and “ I Wont.” H.E.R. sang from both of her albums and fans knew every lyric. The lights dimmed down again as she grabbed her guitar to sing “Best Part,” her song she has with Daniel Caesar. Once she got to the part where he was supposed to come in fans went crazy. Casear came down the stage and sang the duet. It was at that moment where my evening was made as well as several other fans. She sang a couple other numbers and ended with “Lights On.” We can’t wait until she goes on tour again.

