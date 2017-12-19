Are Victor Cruz & Karrueche Tran Dating? [PHOTO]

KYSDC.Com

Looks like love is in the air for former NFL star, Victor Cruz and actress, Karruche Tran. According to TMZ, the two have been looking quite cozy together. A picture surfaced of them on the internet smiling and holding hands.

This isn’t the first time Tran and Cruz were spotted together, some saw them around Thanksgiving on a movie date. Earlier this year it was reported that she was dating Quavo from Migos, but it wasn’t official. We will keep you posted on this love story.

