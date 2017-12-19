Why Vincent Herbert Thinks It’s Hard To Manage Tamar Braxton [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Vincent Herbert has managed his wife, Tamar Braxton since she started her career. On their show “Tamar & Vince” we get to see her work on her album, their relationship and how Vince manages her. In a recent episode the couple discussed a contract and booking shows.

According to Bossip, Vince accussed her of booking some shows behind his back. Tamar said, I feel that I’m not looked at as an equal. A lot of things were hidden from me. You call it protection, I call it hiding.” Right after that comment Vince told Tamar she is hard to manage and she looked pretty shocked. Tamar recently filed for divorce and has requested custody of their son, Logan.

