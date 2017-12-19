Reporter Who Mocked Diddy’s Interest In Buying The Panthers Apologizes

Kron4 reporter Henry Wofford issued an apology after a video mocking Diddy’s attempt to buy the NFL Panthers team went viral.

During a news segment, correspondent Wofford laughed off Diddy’s business venture with his anchor Darya Folsom, saying the media mogul “looked high” and like he “drank a 40.”

After the clip surfaced, Darya, as the visible person in the video (Wofford was calling in via audio), was dragged to hell and back by #BlackTwitter.

You don't know what diddy does anymore? He owns Revolt tv, he literally Stays in Forbes magazine, has a liquor and water line, and he owns a prep school in Harlem! This list can go on. But you and your guest can only describe him as a man who smokes blunts and a 40oz. SHAME! — Life Coach Nesha (@SheHasLevels) December 18, 2017

You don't know what diddy does anymore? He owns Revolt tv, he literally Stays in Forbes magazine, has a liquor and water line, and he owns a prep school in Harlem! This list can go on. But you and your guest can only describe him as a man who smokes blunts and a 40oz. SHAME! — Life Coach Nesha (@SheHasLevels) December 18, 2017

After her Twitter mentions were reduced to rubble, Wofford stepped in to take responsibility for his stereotype laden comments.

In a statement on Kron4’s site, the reporter apologized for his actions.

“I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone I may have offended during our morning newscast today. During a conversation with Darya Folsom, I made a comment about whether Sean Diddy Combs was seriously considering buying the Carolina Panthers. In my comments, I questioned whether Mr. Combs was sober during a recently posted video,” he begins.

“Although it was said in an attempt to be funny, I realize insinuating a person may be drunk or on drugs is nothing to joke about. For that I sincerely apologize to Mr. Combs, his fans and everyone who was offended. Dozens of Diddy’s twitter followers have accused me of playing on racial stereotypes. That was not my goal. But I understand my comments had that impact and for that I sincerely apologize.”

You can read the rest of the statement here.

RELATED LINKS

Dingy Anchor Darya Folsom Gets Roasted By #BlackTwitter After Racist Comments About Diddy

#SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

Also On 93.9 WKYS: