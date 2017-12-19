Disgusting! Racist Stalks Rep. Maxine Waters While She’s Sleeping On A Plane

Flying while Black can now get you attacked by racists.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters was asleep on a plane when Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson took a photo of her and posted it on social media on Saturday. The photo is disturbing and creepy. See below.

Chuck C. Johnson Stalks Rep. Maxine Waters on a Plane – UPDATE: her congressional opponent, Omar Navarro, has now deleted his comment from Johnson’s Facebook post. https://t.co/0mvr18H0Ml pic.twitter.com/XwCuwtvnKu — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 16, 2017

Johnson posted the photo to his Facebook page, which was flooded with hateful comments about Rep. Waters. George Zimmerman, the man who killed Trayvon Martin, even commented, “I guess WE THE PEOPLE are paying for first class ticket so she can sleep on the plane.” But the most offensive is Omar Navarro, her opponent for her House seat, who wrote “LOL” under the photo. He has since deleted the comment.

Does Omar think commenting on a pic of a Holocaust denier secretly snapping photos of a 79-year-old woman is going to earn him votes? Social media truly brings out the worst in people.

