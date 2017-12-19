News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Why 2 Chainz Is Mad At Walmart

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

In 2015, 2 Chainz made money off of Dabbing Santa ugly Christmas sweaters. They were a must-have, but it appears they are resurfacing again. According to XXL,Walmart decided to recreate their own version of the sweater to sell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

2 Chainz didn’t appreciate this and decided to go on Instagram to talk about Walmart. He posted a picture of it with the prices and said, “Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time ..That being said it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas #WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE#WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity#WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR. gotta lil ring to it mite lay dat bihhh down later tonight when I get to the studio.”

What many people don’t know is that 2 Chainz used the proceeds from the sweaters to go to his TRU Foundation. It helped less fortunate families and communities. The rapper hasn’t talked about whether or not if he will sue the company, but we will just have to wait and see.

RELATED: 2 Chainz Gives Back To The Community With This Year’s Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweaters

RELATED: Juicy Goes To The Pink Trap House Looking For 2 Chainz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Remy Ma Came For 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

INSTADAILY: 2 Chainz, Dej Loaf, Bryshere Gray & More Give Back For Thanksgiving

12 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 2 Chainz, Dej Loaf, Bryshere Gray & More Give Back For Thanksgiving

Continue reading INSTADAILY: 2 Chainz, Dej Loaf, Bryshere Gray & More Give Back For Thanksgiving

INSTADAILY: 2 Chainz, Dej Loaf, Bryshere Gray & More Give Back For Thanksgiving

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos