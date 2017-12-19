Why 2 Chainz Is Mad At Walmart

KYSDC.Com

In 2015, 2 Chainz made money off of Dabbing Santa ugly Christmas sweaters. They were a must-have, but it appears they are resurfacing again. According to XXL,Walmart decided to recreate their own version of the sweater to sell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

2 Chainz didn’t appreciate this and decided to go on Instagram to talk about Walmart. He posted a picture of it with the prices and said, “Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time ..That being said it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas #WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE#WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity#WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR. gotta lil ring to it mite lay dat bihhh down later tonight when I get to the studio.”

What many people don’t know is that 2 Chainz used the proceeds from the sweaters to go to his TRU Foundation. It helped less fortunate families and communities. The rapper hasn’t talked about whether or not if he will sue the company, but we will just have to wait and see.

RELATED: 2 Chainz Gives Back To The Community With This Year’s Dabbin’ Santa Christmas Sweaters

RELATED: Juicy Goes To The Pink Trap House Looking For 2 Chainz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Remy Ma Came For 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: