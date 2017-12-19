MF DOOM’s Son Passes Away

MF DOOM is mourning the loss of his 14 year-old son that passed away. According to Okay Player, the rapper went on Instagram to share an emotional message about his son, Malachi Ezekiel Dumile and how amazing he was. MF DOOM also shared a precious photo of him.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He said in the post, “KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 THE GREATEST SON ONE COULD ASK FOR. SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI. There is no word on what caused his death, but we will keep them in our prayers.
RELATED: Leaked Report On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death Offers Unsatisfying Answers
RELATED: MF DOOM Is Releasing 15 New Tracks With Adult Swim
RELATED: Doctor Accused Of Ignoring Bruises Before Chicago Girl’s Strangling Death Faces Trial
The Latest:
- Here’s A Recap Of Everything That Happened In 2017! [VIDEO]
- Deuces! Ta-Nehisi Coates Quits Twitter After His Spat With Cornel West
- Why 2 Chainz Is Mad At Walmart
- Jhené Aiko Talks About Why She Wanted To Release Her New Poetry Book, ‘2Fish’