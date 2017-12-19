MF DOOM’s Son Passes Away

KYSDC.Com

MF DOOM is mourning the loss of his 14 year-old son that passed away. According to Okay Player, the rapper went on Instagram to share an emotional message about his son, Malachi Ezekiel Dumile and how amazing he was. MF DOOM also shared a precious photo of him.

He said in the post, “KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 THE GREATEST SON ONE COULD ASK FOR. SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI. There is no word on what caused his death, but we will keep them in our prayers.

